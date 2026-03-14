Financial Survey: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Volatility and Risk

CDW has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 5 2 1 2.50 Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CDW and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CDW presently has a consensus price target of $160.43, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Datasea.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 50.66% 8.18% Datasea -4.80% -88.98% -37.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDW and Datasea”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $22.42 billion 0.67 $1.07 billion $8.09 14.36 Datasea $71.62 million 0.13 -$5.09 million ($0.32) -2.84

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDW beats Datasea on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

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CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About Datasea

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Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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