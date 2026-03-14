Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) vs. ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head-To-Head Review

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARKO and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKO $7.64 billion 0.08 $22.74 million $0.14 37.57 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.65 billion 2.53 $199.76 million $3.62 30.18

Analyst Recommendations

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARKO. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARKO and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKO 1 2 1 1 2.40 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 3 13 0 2.81

ARKO presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus target price of $141.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.85%. Given ARKO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Volatility and Risk

ARKO has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARKO and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKO 0.30% 8.58% 0.63% Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 9.08% 13.38% 8.55%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats ARKO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARKO

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

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