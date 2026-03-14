Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $33,189.50 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $33,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,742. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $5,026,173.62.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $630,632.76.
- On Friday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 14,456 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $142,825.28.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,774.50.
- On Monday, February 9th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $24,172.90.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $318,187.52.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of JOBY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59.
Joby Aviation News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Progress toward FAA type certification: Joby has begun flight testing its first FAA?conforming production aircraft as part of the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) process — a direct regulatory milestone that materially de?risks timing for commercial operations. Joby Flies First FAA-Conforming Aircraft For TIA Testing
- Positive Sentiment: Demonstration flights showcase operational readiness: Joby completed piloted flights across San Francisco Bay (including around the Golden Gate) and highlighted a 50,000?mile “electric skies” tour — both signal operational maturity and marketing momentum ahead of commercial launch. Joby Completes Piloted Electric Air Taxi Flight Across San Francisco Bay
- Positive Sentiment: Federal pilot programs and DOT support: Joby was named to the Department of Transportation’s advanced air mobility/eIPP pilot initiatives, enabling early deployments across multiple states — a practical near?term commercial runway and potential demand catalyst. Joby Aviation Joins Federal eIPP
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch signals: Multiple outlets report Joby plans to begin U.S. air?taxi operations in the coming months, supported by the first production model now flying — this shortens the pathway from testing to revenue realization. Joby Aviation to launch U.S. air-taxi service
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest: ARK Invest added to its position amid the FAA/DOT activity, which can support investor confidence and liquidity. Cathie Wood Bets On Joby
- Neutral Sentiment: Market opportunity framing: Analyst pieces emphasize Joby’s optionality across mobility and defense markets — large TAM upside but monetization remains contingent on certification, manufacturing scale and unit economics. Joby Aviation: Optionality Across Mobility And Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/competitive overhang: Rival Archer filed/updated a countersuit alleging undisclosed China ties and related misconduct — these claims raise litigation and regulatory risk that can weigh on contracts, partnerships and investor sentiment. Joby’s first production model takes off / context on disputes
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: Several executives (including the CEO and other senior officers) disclosed share sales over recent days. While sizes are modest versus total holdings, concentrated short?term selling can signal profit?taking and adds short?term downward pressure. Joby Insider Selling Filings
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Iran isn’t the real war
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.