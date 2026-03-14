Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $33,189.50 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $33,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,742. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $5,026,173.62.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $630,632.76.

On Friday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 14,456 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $142,825.28.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,774.50.

On Monday, February 9th, Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $24,172.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $318,187.52.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Joby Aviation News Roundup

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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