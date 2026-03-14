Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

SLN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.