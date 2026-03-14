Heather Getz Acquires 70,000 Shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) Director Heather Getz purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 111,754 shares in the company, valued at $81,580.42. This represents a 167.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myomo Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of MYO stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.30. Myomo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Myomo from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Myomo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

More Myomo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Myomo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company director Heather Getz purchased 70,000 shares at about $0.73, a sizable insider buy that signals management confidence and can be viewed as supportive for the stock. Insider Trades

Company director Heather Getz purchased 70,000 shares at about $0.73, a sizable insider buy that signals management confidence and can be viewed as supportive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently increased or initiated positions in MYO (including purchases by Cubist, Jane Street and others), which can add buying support and liquidity for the micro?cap stock. MarketBeat: Insider & Institutional Activity

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently increased or initiated positions in MYO (including purchases by Cubist, Jane Street and others), which can add buying support and liquidity for the micro?cap stock. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted record revenue but rising expenses and margin pressure — top-line momentum is positive, but profitability and cash burn remain concerns for investors weighing longer-term value. Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 earnings call highlighted record revenue but rising expenses and margin pressure — top-line momentum is positive, but profitability and cash burn remain concerns for investors weighing longer-term value. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near? and mid?term EPS estimates (Q1–Q3 2026 and FY2026–FY2029), lowering revenue/profitability expectations for several years — analyst downgrades or model reductions increase downside risk and can pressure the stock. Analyst Estimates

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its position in Myomo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 48,984 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 160.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 65.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 180,712 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 434,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc (NYSE American: MYO) is a medical robotics company specializing in developing and commercializing powered orthotic devices designed to restore mobility and function for individuals with upper-limb weakness. The company’s flagship product, the MyoPro®, is an FDA-cleared, wearable robotic orthosis that leverages proprietary sensors and actuators to detect and amplify users’ own muscle signals, enabling patients with conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophy and other neuromuscular disorders to perform daily activities with greater independence.

Myomo markets the MyoPro through a network of licensed orthotic and prosthetic professionals, clinics and hospitals across North America.

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