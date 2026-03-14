CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Barclays

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $192.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 264.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and company guidance support upside — CBRE beat consensus EPS in its most recent quarter, reported year?over?year revenue growth, and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.30–$7.60, providing a concrete multi?year profitability target that investors can model into valuations. MarketBeat: CBRE Earnings & Guidance

Quarterly results and company guidance support upside — CBRE beat consensus EPS in its most recent quarter, reported year?over?year revenue growth, and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $7.30–$7.60, providing a concrete multi?year profitability target that investors can model into valuations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media calls for buying/mean?reversion — Zacks published pieces highlighting CBRE’s growth characteristics and another note pointing to oversold technical conditions and potential for a trend reversal, which can attract momentum and growth investors. Zacks: Growth Investors Should Buy CBRE Zacks: Trend Reversal May Be Near

Analyst and media calls for buying/mean?reversion — Zacks published pieces highlighting CBRE’s growth characteristics and another note pointing to oversold technical conditions and potential for a trend reversal, which can attract momentum and growth investors. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $192 to $174 but kept an “overweight” rating — the lower target reduces some upside expectations, yet the maintained overweight indicates continued conviction among some sell?side analysts. Benzinga: Barclays Lowers PT

Barclays trimmed its price target from $192 to $174 but kept an “overweight” rating — the lower target reduces some upside expectations, yet the maintained overweight indicates continued conviction among some sell?side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?Street consensus remains constructive — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, signaling analyst optimism despite recent volatility. MarketBeat: Analyst Coverage

Wall?Street consensus remains constructive — multiple firms still carry buy/outperform ratings and the consensus price target sits well above the current price, signaling analyst optimism despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: CBRE has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year — defensible longer?term fundamentals are cited by analysts, but relative underperformance has weighed on sentiment and could limit near?term momentum. Barchart: Underperformance vs Nasdaq

CBRE has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year — defensible longer?term fundamentals are cited by analysts, but relative underperformance has weighed on sentiment and could limit near?term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by a senior executive — Chad Doellinger reported small sales (116 shares on Mar 12 and 471 shares on Mar 11). The trades are minor relative to his holdings and to total shares outstanding, so they signal limited concern but are still watched by investors. InsiderTrades: Insider Sells CBRE Stock

About CBRE Group

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CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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