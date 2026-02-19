IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on IDACORP from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

NYSE IDA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $145.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.59%.The business had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

