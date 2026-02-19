Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $470.80 and last traded at $469.72. 334,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 436,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.71.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 61.68%.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Pacific Land

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $1.79 vs. $1.73 est; revenue $211.6M vs. $204M est; very high net margin (~61.7%) and ROE (~38%). Those numbers and the company’s strong margins are the primary near-term catalyst. Earnings Snapshot

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $1.79 vs. $1.73 est; revenue $211.6M vs. $204M est; very high net margin (~61.7%) and ROE (~38%). Those numbers and the company’s strong margins are the primary near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Company framed the quarter as record results and flagged strategic expansion (growth in Permian-related land/royalty and related activities), supporting a constructive outlook on cash flow and reserves. Record Results & Strategic Expansion

Company framed the quarter as record results and flagged strategic expansion (growth in Permian-related land/royalty and related activities), supporting a constructive outlook on cash flow and reserves. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: TPL raised its quarterly payout to $0.60 (12.5% rise vs prior $0.53), ex-dividend on March 2, payable March 16 — raises steady income profile though yield remains modest (~0.5%).

Dividend increase: TPL raised its quarterly payout to $0.60 (12.5% rise vs prior $0.53), ex-dividend on March 2, payable March 16 — raises steady income profile though yield remains modest (~0.5%). Positive Sentiment: Analyst/composite-rating improvement noted in recent coverage, which can attract more investor interest and validate the company’s execution. Rating Upgrade

Analyst/composite-rating improvement noted in recent coverage, which can attract more investor interest and validate the company’s execution. Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on guidance, capital allocation and water/office initiatives — useful for deep-dive investors but not new headline news. Earnings Call Transcript

The full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on guidance, capital allocation and water/office initiatives — useful for deep-dive investors but not new headline news. Neutral Sentiment: Company invited shareholders to an office and water field visit in Midland — signals emphasis on water infrastructure and investor engagement, but not immediately market-moving. Shareholder Field Visit

Company invited shareholders to an office and water field visit in Midland — signals emphasis on water infrastructure and investor engagement, but not immediately market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage raises caution about an industry pivot (energy firms exploring AI-related investment) and whether that mix will pressure future royalty/land-related earnings — worth monitoring as a potential headwind to growth expectations. Earnings Test / AI Pivot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Pacific Land this week:

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp set a $350.00 target price on Texas Pacific Land and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,807,000 after buying an additional 571,906 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 7.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.79 and a 200 day moving average of $315.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Featured Stories

