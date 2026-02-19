NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$765.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.4 million. NiCE also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.850-11.050 EPS.

NiCE Stock Up 13.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $13.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.73. 1,420,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. NiCE has a 1 year low of $94.65 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NiCE from $193.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Key NiCE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiCE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NiCE by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NiCE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

