LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LKQ has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More LKQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in LKQ by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LKQ by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.