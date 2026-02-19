Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 62.05%.The company had revenue of $320.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Stock Performance

NYSE OTF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 309,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,392. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Blue Owl Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Get Blue Owl Technology Finance alerts:

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Technology Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Blue Owl Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Technology Finance

Blue Owl Technology Finance declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,888 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 642.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTF

Blue Owl Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE: OTF) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.