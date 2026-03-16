Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,345.69 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,380.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $529.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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