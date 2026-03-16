Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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