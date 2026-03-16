Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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