Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $33.02 Million Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,249 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 94.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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