Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Position Cut by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,874 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $223,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,956 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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