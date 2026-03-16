Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

SPHB opened at $116.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $126.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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