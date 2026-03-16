Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF $DEXC

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEXC. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Premier Financial Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Financial Group now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DEXC opened at $63.99 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

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