Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VGK stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $90.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.