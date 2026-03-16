Hillman Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 115,457 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Delta Global Management LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 28,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6%

UPS stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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