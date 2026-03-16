Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO is HighVista Strategies LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,714,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 124,586 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,764,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 438,411 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,338,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

AGIO stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,003.46. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krishnan Viswanadhan sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $82,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $142,919.80. This trade represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $984,237 in the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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