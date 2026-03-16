Holocene Advisors LP Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $126,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the third quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,202.10. This represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $493.92 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $510.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.63 and a 200 day moving average of $450.04.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

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