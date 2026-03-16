Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 271.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

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About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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