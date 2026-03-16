iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,508,000. BNP Paribas grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,064,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,103,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 273,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of LQD opened at $108.17 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.
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