iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,508,000. BNP Paribas grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,064,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,103,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 273,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 88,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LQD opened at $108.17 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

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