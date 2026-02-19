Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sabre’s conference call:

Sabre is repositioning as an AI-native travel platform, citing first-mover advantage with newly launched agentic APIs and an MCP server and announcing partnerships (PayPal, Mindtrip, Virgin Australia) that management says validate a large AI upside not included in current guidance.

travel platform, citing first-mover advantage with newly launched agentic APIs and an MCP server and announcing partnerships (PayPal, Mindtrip, Virgin Australia) that management says validate a large AI upside not included in current guidance. Full?year 2025 results showed progress on profitability and balance sheet repair — revenue $2.8B (+1%), normalized Adjusted EBITDA +10% to $536M , over $1B of debt paid down, pro forma net leverage down ~25% and cash of $910M after refinancing to push major maturities to 2029+.

, over $1B of debt paid down, pro forma net leverage down ~25% and cash of $910M after refinancing to push major maturities to 2029+. 2026 guidance targets mid?single?digit volume and revenue growth but anticipates free cash flow of -$70M , driven mainly by ~$60M of restructuring cash outflows and about $140M of higher cash interest after the PIK instrument ended, with management expecting positive FCF only in 2027.

, driven mainly by ~$60M of restructuring cash outflows and about $140M of higher cash interest after the PIK instrument ended, with management expecting positive FCF only in 2027. Management expects sustained top?line momentum from multiple growth engines — distribution share gains, multi?source content (including a new LCC solution), hotel bookings (+5% to 42M; hotel GTV >$20B), Payments (gross spend +35%), and accelerating NDC adoption (42 live integrations, ~4% of air bookings).

The company outlined an “inflation offset” program (~$65M of restructuring charges) to keep pro forma technology and SG&A roughly flat via geographic arbitrage, third?party partnerships and AI-driven productivity while preserving R&D and operations; most cash impact is expected in 2026.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,380. Sabre has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Sabre reported an adjusted loss of $0.01/share versus consensus of -$0.07 and revenue of ~$666.5M vs. ~654M, signalling improving operating performance. Earnings Release

Q4 results beat expectations: Sabre reported an adjusted loss of $0.01/share versus consensus of -$0.07 and revenue of ~$666.5M vs. ~654M, signalling improving operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Shares reacted strongly intraday after the beats — several outlets note a ~12.8% jump as investors priced in the better-than-expected quarter. MSN: Stock Jumps

Shares reacted strongly intraday after the beats — several outlets note a ~12.8% jump as investors priced in the better-than-expected quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management provided 2026 revenue guidance: mid-single-digit revenue growth tied to an AI-driven product transition and expanded partnerships, which frames a path to top-line recovery. MSN: Guidance & AI

Management provided 2026 revenue guidance: mid-single-digit revenue growth tied to an AI-driven product transition and expanded partnerships, which frames a path to top-line recovery. Positive Sentiment: Corporate travel rebound: Sabre said corporate travel volumes turned around late in Q4, supporting bookings and revenue mix improvement. Business Travel News

Corporate travel rebound: Sabre said corporate travel volumes turned around late in Q4, supporting bookings and revenue mix improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy shift: Management emphasized a pivot from legacy GDS roots toward AI-enabled travel software/products — strategic upside if execution succeeds but execution risk remains. Travel Weekly

Strategy shift: Management emphasized a pivot from legacy GDS roots toward AI-enabled travel software/products — strategic upside if execution succeeds but execution risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts are available for detail on metrics, customer contracts and cost actions; read the call transcript for management color. Yahoo Transcript

Conference call and transcripts are available for detail on metrics, customer contracts and cost actions; read the call transcript for management color. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity: Unusually large call buying was reported, indicating speculative bullish positioning that may amplify intraday moves but also adds volatility. (No external link)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 38,523,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,392,000 after buying an additional 9,958,212 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,350,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,248,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

