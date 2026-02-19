The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Insider Acquires £83,900 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Lori Mitchell- Keller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 per share, with a total value of £83,900.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGE opened at GBX 808.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group plc has a one year low of GBX 782.19 and a one year high of GBX 1,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,001.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,070.76.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, analysts expect that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Sage Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,135 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,247.

View Our Latest Report on The Sage Group

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.