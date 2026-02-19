Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Michael Ellenbogen Sells 80,745 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $441,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,266.67. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $500,619.00.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
EVLV opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.
The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.
