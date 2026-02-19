Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Patricia Leckman Sells 2,370 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Illumina by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,605 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.94.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

