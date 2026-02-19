Sidoti Issues Negative Forecast for Sylvamo Earnings

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sylvamo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Sidoti analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sylvamo’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sylvamo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 605.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,233,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,829 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 546,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sylvamo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,610,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,290,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 87,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

