eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.530-1.590 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from eBay’s conference call:

Get eBay alerts:

eBay reported strong Q4 and full-year 2025 results — FY GMV ~ $80 billion (nearly 6% growth), revenue of $11.1 billion , non?GAAP EPS up ~13% to $5.52 , and returned ~ $3 billion to shareholders.

(nearly 6% growth), revenue of , non?GAAP EPS up ~13% to , and returned ~ to shareholders. The business is increasingly driven by strategic priorities — Focus Categories, C2C, and recommerce comprised ~two?thirds of GMV (recommerce >40%), and management expects these vectors to sustain growth into 2026.

Product and AI innovations are boosting supply and seller activity — the new AI?native Magical Listing cut listing time >25%, raised new listing creation >50%, and customer satisfaction >95%, while trading?card AI tools have scanned >15M cards.

cut listing time >25%, raised new listing creation >50%, and customer satisfaction >95%, while trading?card AI tools have scanned >15M cards. The pending $1.2 billion Depop acquisition and integration will modestly pressure near?term results (low single?digit drag on 2026 operating income and EPS) despite expected long?term accretion by 2028.

and integration will modestly pressure near?term results (low single?digit drag on 2026 operating income and EPS) despite expected long?term accretion by 2028. International weakness and trade?policy headwinds remain a risk — international GMV was down ~1% (FX?neutral), and tariff/de?minimis changes have pressured cross?border volume and will complicate comparability into 2026.

eBay Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. This trade represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $63,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $225,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in eBay by 18.1% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.