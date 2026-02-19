Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52, FiscalAI reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Deere & Company’s conference call:

Deere raised its fiscal 2026 outlook after a Q1 beat, now projecting mid-single-digit net sales growth for equipment operations and increasing net income guidance to $4.5–$5.0 billion , with Q1 equipment operating margin at 5.9%.

Small Ag & Turf and Construction & Forestry were strong in Q1 (net sales +24% and +34%, respectively), prompting higher full?year sales and margin guidance for both segments (Small Ag ~+15%; CNF ~+15% with a 9–11% margin outlook).

and were strong in Q1 (net sales +24% and +34%, respectively), prompting higher full?year sales and margin guidance for both segments (Small Ag ~+15%; CNF ~+15% with a 9–11% margin outlook). Large ag remains challenged — Deere still expects the North American large?ag industry to decline 15%–20% in 2026, but reports improving order velocity and materially lower used inventory levels that are beginning to stabilize replacement demand.

in 2026, but reports improving order velocity and materially lower used inventory levels that are beginning to stabilize replacement demand. Tariff headwinds remain significant — Deere projects about $1.2 billion of tariff costs for the year and says overall price realization is roughly price?cost neutral once tariffs are included, making results sensitive to tariff relief or further cost pressure.

of tariff costs for the year and says overall price realization is roughly price?cost neutral once tariffs are included, making results sensitive to tariff relief or further cost pressure. Management is investing for growth — launches of Deere?designed 20?ton excavators (CONEXPO) and the acquisition of Tenna to expand mixed?fleet digital and fleet?management offerings support long?term product and services growth.

Shares of DE traded up $76.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $670.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,443. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $672.95. The company has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.50 and a 200 day moving average of $489.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

