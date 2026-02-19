DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.138 billion in 2025, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by a 27% jump in the pipeline segment (Midwest acquisition plus higher LEAP and storage revenue).

in 2025, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by a 27% jump in the pipeline segment (Midwest acquisition plus higher LEAP and storage revenue). Management raised the organic growth backlog by ~50% to $3.4 billion over five years (?75% pipeline), with about $1.6 billion already committed and FID achieved on the Viking expansion and the Interstate Pipelines Modernization Phase Two; Vector and Millennium projects have contractual support pending final approvals.

over five years (?75% pipeline), with about $1.6 billion already committed and FID achieved on the Viking expansion and the Interstate Pipelines Modernization Phase Two; Vector and Millennium projects have contractual support pending final approvals. 2026 guidance calls for Adjusted EBITDA of $1.155–$1.225 billion (midpoint ~6% above prior guidance), with 2026 growth capex of $420–$480 million (?$390 million committed) and an early 2027 outlook showing further mid-single-digit EBITDA growth.

Company cites strong structural demand drivers—power-plant retirements, large utility load additions, and LNG export growth—identifying an addressable Upper Midwest opportunity of roughly 5–8 Bcf/d and noting winter price volatility as a signal for needed pipeline/storage expansion.

NYSE:DTM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.07. 790,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

