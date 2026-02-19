Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.8050, with a volume of 2753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

