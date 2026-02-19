Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.8050, with a volume of 2753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.