Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 300,000 Shares of Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,000.00.

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venture Minerals alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 59,880 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$11,736.48.

On Monday, February 16th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 9,137 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,736.03.

On Friday, February 6th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 100,000 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 29,047 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 per share, with a total value of A$5,518.93.

On Monday, February 2nd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 9,318 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,956.78.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 250,000 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 90,682 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,771.17.

Venture Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91.

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, copper, lithium, gold, iron, zinc, REE, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mount Lindsay project that covers an area of approximately 178 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania. The company also holds 100% interest in the Brothers project along with the Iron Duke JV project that covers 1,091 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Bandy project that covers 809 square kilometers tenement package located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.