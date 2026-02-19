BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) EVP Sells $608,882.25 in Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tonit Calaway sold 9,725 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $608,882.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,232.86. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BWA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,596. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,578,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,212,345,000 after buying an additional 667,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $538,996,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,578,000 after purchasing an additional 380,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

