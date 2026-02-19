TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc Stefanski Sells 36,844 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 36,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $557,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,594.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFSL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in TFS Financial by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

