TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc Stefanski Sells 36,844 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 36,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $557,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,594.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TFS Financial Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.
TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TFS Financial News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting TFS Financial this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investor/market-grade upgrade — IBD flagged improved relative price strength for TFSL, which can attract momentum and technical traders. IBD rating upgrades: TFS Financial flashes improved relative price strength
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish institutional interest — Gator Capital (Gator Financial Partners) published an investor letter and investment-thesis pieces highlighting TFSL as part of its Q4 2025 positioning, signaling continued hedge-fund-level support and fundamental interest. Gator Financial Partners Q4 2025 Investor Letter Gator Capital Management’s Investment Thesis for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & momentum checks — Recent Yahoo Finance pieces review whether TFSL’s one?year rally and current valuation are justified; these analyses can influence longer-term buyers but are unlikely to trigger immediate, large moves by themselves. Assessing TFS Financial (TFSL) Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum Is TFS Financial (TFSL) Stock Price Justified After Strong One Year Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Large CEO sale — CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 36,844 shares (~33.85% of his position) on Feb 17 at about $15.12, a sizable reduction that investors often view as bearish or liquidity-driven pressure on the stock. SEC filing: CEO sale 36,844 shares
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier insider sale — A smaller CEO sale of 1,000 shares on Feb 13 at ~$15 was also disclosed; while individually minor, combined insider sales increase negative perception. SEC filing: CEO sale 1,000 shares
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in TFS Financial by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.
The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.
