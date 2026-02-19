What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for GBLI Q1 Earnings?

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Brown bought 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 179,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,905.92. The trade was a 2.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Flagship Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 282,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on underwriting commercial niche insurance products designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and select specialty markets. Its approach centers on disciplined underwriting, customized policy structures and targeted distribution channels to address coverage gaps often underserved by standard carriers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses surety and fidelity bonds, workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, professional liability and environmental liability.

