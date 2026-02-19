Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $74,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,251,000 after buying an additional 71,646 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the third quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.2% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 62,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 286,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,515. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.