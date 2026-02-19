NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.850-11.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. NiCE also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.42.

NiCE stock traded up $13.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08. NiCE has a 1 year low of $94.65 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 19.48%.The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiCE by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiCE during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 18.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of NiCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

