Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $337.22 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,012 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 6.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $337,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc litigation and recent verdict coverage keep legal risk and potential liabilities on the radar — this continues to cap valuation upside despite operational wins. Read More.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $246.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

