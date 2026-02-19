Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 168,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 197,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $383.38 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.37.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

