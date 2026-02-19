SG Capital Management LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 42.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after buying an additional 372,829 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 20.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,025 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,671,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, insider Vishnu Venkatesh sold 692 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $103,260.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,670. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SANM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.17. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Featured Articles

