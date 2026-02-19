King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,766 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $152,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $177.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

