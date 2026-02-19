The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.79 and traded as high as GBX 252. The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 244.13, with a volume of 7,490 shares traded.

The Character Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £44.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Get The Character Group alerts:

The Character Group (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 5.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The Character Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Character Group plc will post 14.7856377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Character Group

The Character Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 17,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239, for a total transaction of £40,914.41. Also, insider Jonathan James Diver sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240, for a total value of £19,200. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Character Group plc is the largest independent toy company based in the United Kingdom. We design, manufacture and distribute a wide range of toys, games and playthings. Many of our products feature or are based on popular film, television, comic and digital characters, reproduced under licence from the brand owners. The principal markets for our products are our home territories of the UK and Scandinavia but our penetration into other international territories is growing, particularly in the USA and other parts of the EU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.