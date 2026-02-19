Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pacific Alliance Bank (OTCMKTS:PFBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and traded as high as $8.50. Pacific Alliance Bank shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Pacific Alliance Bank Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

About Pacific Alliance Bank

Pacific Alliance Bank is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Established in 2001, the institution specializes in serving small to medium-sized businesses, with a particular focus on facilitating cross-border trade between the United States and Asian markets. Through its parent holding company, Pacific Alliance Bancorp, the bank has developed expertise in trade finance and foreign exchange services designed to support importers and exporters.

The bank’s product portfolio includes business deposit accounts, cash management solutions, commercial real estate lending, lines of credit and construction financing.

