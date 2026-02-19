Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the typical daily volume of 918 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. IMAX has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

