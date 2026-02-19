Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the typical daily volume of 918 put options.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.
- Positive Sentiment: IMAX’s near-term content slate is active — re-releases and special-event films (The Who’s Tommy, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert) should drive premium-ticket volume at IMAX auditoriums this week. IMAX Re-Release of The Who’s ‘Tommy’ Official Trailer ‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’ hits IMAX this week The Who’s ‘Tommy’ to be rereleased in IMAX theaters
- Positive Sentiment: Special programming and partnerships continue to raise IMAX’s brand exposure — London Science Museum’s Star Trek 60th anniversary season extends reach to museum/audience channels. London Science Museum IMAX Hosts Star Trek 60th Anniversary Film Season
- Positive Sentiment: Local exhibitor upgrades: Two Lansing theaters are upgrading to larger-format IMAX experiences, which can boost box office capture in those markets and incremental theatre-install revenue over time. Two movie theaters in Lansing upgrading large format, IMAX offerings
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is scheduled to report quarterly results next week; this calendar event is likely the primary catalyst for short-term trading. IMAX (IMAX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: investors bought roughly 18,484 IMAX put contracts (a ~1,914% surge vs. typical daily put volume), signaling significant short-term bearish positioning or hedging ahead of earnings — this increases downside risk and volatility.
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution: Zacks notes IMAX may lack the setup for an earnings beat despite expected earnings growth, implying downside risk if results or guidance miss consensus. Imax (IMAX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
IMAX stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. IMAX has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $39.98.
IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.
Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.
