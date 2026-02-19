Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR)

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 64,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 4,756 call options.

Klarna Group Stock Performance

KLAR stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77. Klarna Group has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,016,821,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $348,834,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $303,595,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,018,000.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options activity: traders bought ~64,250 call options on Feb. 17 (a >1,200% jump vs. average), indicating speculative/short?term bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusual bullish options activity: traders bought ~64,250 call options on Feb. 17 (a >1,200% jump vs. average), indicating speculative/short?term bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Management expects headcount to fall materially by 2030 as AI and cost cuts continue; this signals ongoing restructuring and potential margin improvement over time but also near?term execution risk. Klarna CEO workforce comments (Business Insider)

Management expects headcount to fall materially by 2030 as AI and cost cuts continue; this signals ongoing restructuring and potential margin improvement over time but also near?term execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities?fraud class action tied to Klarna’s Sept. 2025 IPO, with an upcoming Feb. 20 lead?plaintiff deadline; the proliferation of filings increases legal overhang and potential liability/settlement uncertainty. Representative notices from several firms available below. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP notice (PR Newswire) Gross Law Firm notice (GlobeNewswire)

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiffs in a securities?fraud class action tied to Klarna’s Sept. 2025 IPO, with an upcoming Feb. 20 lead?plaintiff deadline; the proliferation of filings increases legal overhang and potential liability/settlement uncertainty. Representative notices from several firms available below. Negative Sentiment: Allegations and risk?related disclosures: Hagens Berman highlights a 102% spike in Klarna’s credit?loss provision and is probing IPO disclosure claims—this raises concerns about credit quality and whether prior disclosures were adequate. Hagens Berman investor alert (GlobeNewswire)

Allegations and risk?related disclosures: Hagens Berman highlights a 102% spike in Klarna’s credit?loss provision and is probing IPO disclosure claims—this raises concerns about credit quality and whether prior disclosures were adequate. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $39 to $23 and set an “equal weight” rating, lowering broker support and signaling reduced near?term upside from prior estimates. Benzinga: Morgan Stanley price target cut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Klarna Group this week:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

