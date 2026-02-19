Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 87,859 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,040,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,113,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,998,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,322.83 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,399.00. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,090.14 and its 200 day moving average is $922.59.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.