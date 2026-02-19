Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,324,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of United Airlines worth $3,601,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 20.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

