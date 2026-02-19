Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,324,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.53% of United Airlines worth $3,601,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 20.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of UAL opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.97.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.
In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.