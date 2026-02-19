Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $119,208.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 1.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

